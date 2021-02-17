Carston trio Southland bound - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 15:25

Riccarton trainer Andrew Carston will launch a three-pronged attack at the Listed ILF Ascot Park Hotel Southland Guineas (1600m) at Ascot Park on Saturday.

It’s the final leg of the southern Guineas triple crown series, and the race has opened up with the absence of Showemhowitsdone, the winner of the first two legs - the Listed Gore Guineas (1335m) and Listed Dunedin Guineas (1500m).

Carston’s southern charge will be led by Sebring filly Gone With The Wind, who flew home late to finish third in the Dunedin Guineas at Wingatui last start.

Carston was pleased with the result and he is hoping she can go two better this weekend.

"I am really happy with her," he said. "She has come through Dunedin in good order. It was a super run. She settled back last and hit the line strong."

Gone With The Wind has drawn barrier five for Saturday’s feature and will once again be ridden by leading South Island hoop Chris Johnson.

"She has got a good barrier this week, which is definitely going to help," Carston said.

"She is just a filly who is a work in progress. She has taken a little bit of time to work it out, but she has always had ability.

"The step-up to a mile will suit her and the weather looks good, so that will help."

Carston will also line-up maiden geldings Milford Sound and Allasera in the race.

"Milford Sound went super at Dunedin last start," Carston said. "He came from last to run fourth.

"He is a horse who has a sense of timing about him. He is just getting it all together and he is definitely looking for the mile.

"He has drawn one, so he is going to get every chance. I can’t fault him at all.

"Allasera has drawn the worst out of the three of them. He is going to need a bit of luck from barrier 13.

"He is a nice horse who has done everything right and is going the right way. He is definitely not out of it.

"I am just hopeful that some of them (rivals) are getting a bit tired and mine are just getting going."