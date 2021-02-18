Thomsons ITM sign as Gallagher Chiefs major sponsor

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 15:04

The Chiefs Rugby Club are excited to announce that Thomsons ITM have signed on as a major sponsor of the Gallagher Chiefs for three years. Thomsons ITM have secured a major sponsorship agreement with the Chiefs Rugby Club until December 2023.

Among the list of major sponsor benefits, Thomsons ITM will feature on the Gallagher Chiefs playing shorts for all 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Sky Super Rugby fixtures. The company are the Gallagher Chiefs ‘Exclusive Building Merchant’ and pride themselves on ‘local’s supporting local’s. With over thirty years in the industry, Thomsons ITM is Waikato's largest independent frame and truss manufacturing plant with three stores in Hamilton, Whatawhata and Papakura.

Gallagher Chiefs CEO Michael Collins is excited to have Thomsons ITM onboard.

"We’re really excited about Thomsons ITM coming onboard as a major sponsor of the Gallagher Chiefs. It’s great to have a company that not only operates within our region but who also takes pride in being from Chiefs Country join our whÄnau.

Thomsons ITM hold similar values to us here at the Chiefs Rugby Club, especially towards supporting our local communities. We believe the sponsorship is an ideal fit and look forward to working together" said Collins.

Thomsons ITM CEO Richard Rozbicki stated the decision to join forces was more than just supporting the team on the field.

"At Thomsons ITM we love our rugby and while we are very excited about getting in behind the Chiefs the decision to join forces with the Club was way more than rugby. The Chief's considerable involvement in the community mirrors the values we hold here at Thomsons ITM; our community is super important to us, as locals, we believe in supporting locals.

The Thomsons ITM team looks forward to the next three years of our partnership and wish the Chiefs a successful season." said Rozbicki.

The Gallagher Chiefs first match of the 2021 Sky Super Rugby Season is against the Highlanders on March 5 in front of a home crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato.

For more info on Thomsons ITM see here > https://www.thomsonsitm.co.nz/