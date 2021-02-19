Latest funding from the Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa fund

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 11:41

Sport Hawke’s Bay has approved funding for 14 new projects across the region with a focus to get more tamariki and rangatahi active through the TÅ« Manawa Active Aotearoa fund.

Funding was available through two funds which closed early February, with projects up to $10,000 applying to the ‘Fast Fund’, and larger projects, up to $40,000 applying to the ‘Full Fund’.

Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Partnerships Advisor, Kate Benny says "This was the first funding round for 2021 and as result we had a great response to both funds".

"It has been great to meet with so many new organisations who are working alongside tamariki and rangatahi across Hawke’s Bay and to be able to support them financially to get young people active".

"This month we have been able to support a wide range of projects from the Central Hawke’s Bay Children’s Day through to focussing on providing more opportunities for girls to play rugby alongside the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union".

Sport Hawke’s Bay granted $62,371 through the ‘Fast Fund’ with the breakdown being $1,100 to Play projects, $12,847 to Active Recreation projects and $48,424 to Sport projects.

Over $79,000 was granted through the ‘Full Fund’ with the breakdown being $68,232 granted to Active Recreation projects and $11,290 to Sport projects.

"We really encourage anyone looking at applying for funding to have a read over our guidelines on the website and to get in touch before applying. The more organisations we can support the better, we are here to help"

For a full list of successful applicants see below or visit www.sporthb.net.nz

The Fast Fund Round 4 applications are now open and close on 10 March with successful applicants notified on 19th March. The Full Fund Round 3 applications close on 9 April.

"If you have a project that provides play, active recreation and sport opportunities for tamariki and rangatahi get in touch" Benny adds.

What is the TÅ« Manawa Active Aotearoa?

TÅ« Manawa Active Aotearoa is a partnership between Sport NZ and Sport Hawke’s Bay. The fund aims to support programmes or projects that focuses on play, active recreation, and sport experiences for tamariki and rangatahi. These may be new or already operating with a focus on:

Children and young people in higher deprivation communities

Girls and young women (5-18)

Disabled children and young people (5-18)

For 2020-2021 an additional priority group will include young women aged 19-24

TÅ« Manawa Active Aotearoa - Fast Fund Round 3 February 2021

Organisation / Project Name / Amount /

Basketball Hawkes Bay / Hoop Skills 2021 / $5,600.00

Central District Council / CHB Children’s Day 2021 / $1,100.00

Epic Ministries Inc. / Hip Hop Mentoring Dance Group / $5,000.00

Eskview Football Inc. / Outreach Programme / $4,000.00

Fairhaven School / I Deserve a Chance / $9,650.00

Hastings Christian School / Upliftment/ Whakapiki Ake / $7,570.00

Hawkes Bay Rugby / Junior Girls Summer Module / $1,640.00

Hawkes Bay Rugby / Girls Gala Day / $3,000.00

Marewa School / Kokokaha Yachting Experience / $3,400.00

Omakere School / Ki O Rahi / $2,314.00

Omakere School / Tennis for All / $2,800.00

Playball Hawkes Bay / Playball for Hawkes Bay Home Educators / $5,114.00

Takapau School / Ki O Rahi / $6,850.00

Volleyball Hawkes Bay / Volleyball Activate / $5,000.00