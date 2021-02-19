All Blacks to feature in Gallagher Chiefs teams named to face Blues and Crusaders

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 12:32

The Gallagher Chiefs have been named to play in a game of three halves against the Blues and Crusaders in Cambridge this Saturday. All Blacks will feature for the Gallagher Chiefs and the three squads will all get to play each other for forty minutes, televised live on Sky Sport 1.

The Gallagher Chiefs have just two weeks until their first official Sky Super Rugby fixture against the Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday March 5. The pre-season match will serve as a welcome opportunity for all teams to test scenarios and combinations in a live fixture before the Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa Season kicks off next Friday, February 26.

Last week’s pre-season fixture in Upper Hutt resulted in the Gallagher Chiefs winning both halves against the Hurricanes and Blues.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is keen to go up a notch this Saturday.

"While we enjoyed a couple of wins in Upper Hutt, the margins between winning and losing are small. We were lucky to be on the right side of a few key moments last week and will need to take a step forward in our accuracy this Saturday. Our physical intent was great but that will need to go up a notch to be truly competitive against quality opposition like the Blues and Crusaders.

I have enjoyed the re-integration of our All Blacks over the last few weeks and am looking forward to the influence they will have in our team this weekend" said McMillan.

The game of three halves will kick off at 12.05pm (NZT) on Saturday, February 20.

Note: Jersey numbers may differ to the below on gameday.

Gallagher Chiefs vs Crusaders

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei'aho

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tupou Vaa’i

5. Stan van den Hoven

6. Simon Parker

7. Sam Cane

8. Kaylum Boshier

9. Xavier Roe

10. Bryn Gatland

11. Jonah Lowe

12. Alex Nankivell

13. Sean Wainui

14. Shaun Stevenson

15. Rivez Reihana

Reserves

Nathan Harris

Sekope Lopeti Moli

Ollie Norris

Joe Apikotoa

Viliami Taulani

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Quinn Tupaea

Gideon Wrampling

Lisati Milo-Harris

Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues

1. Reuben O’Neill

2. Bradley Slater

3. Joshua Iosefa -Scott

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Josh Lord

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Mitchell Karpik

8. Luke Jacobson

9. Brad Weber

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Bailyn Sullivan

15. Chase Tiatia

Reserves:

Sekope Lopeti-Moli

Nathan Harris

Ollie Norris

Joe Apikotoa

Viliami Taulani

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Quinn Tupaea

Gideon Wrampling

Lisati Milo-Harris

2021 Gallagher Chiefs home match tickets are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets

2021 Gallagher Chiefs Memberships are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships

Game Day Information:

Gallagher Chiefs vs. Crusaders vs. Blues

Saturday 20 February, 12.05pm (NZT)

Hautapu Sports, Cambridge

1st half: Gallagher Chiefs vs Crusaders

2nd half: Blues vs Crusaders

3rd half: Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues