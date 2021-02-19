All Blacks to feature in Gallagher Chiefs teams named to face Blues and Crusaders

|
The Gallagher Chiefs have been named to play in a game of three halves against the Blues and Crusaders in Cambridge this Saturday. All Blacks will feature for the Gallagher Chiefs and the three squads will all get to play each other for forty minutes, televised live on Sky Sport 1.
The Gallagher Chiefs have just two weeks until their first official Sky Super Rugby fixture against the Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday March 5. The pre-season match will serve as a welcome opportunity for all teams to test scenarios and combinations in a live fixture before the Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa Season kicks off next Friday, February 26.
Last week’s pre-season fixture in Upper Hutt resulted in the Gallagher Chiefs winning both halves against the Hurricanes and Blues.
Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is keen to go up a notch this Saturday.
"While we enjoyed a couple of wins in Upper Hutt, the margins between winning and losing are small. We were lucky to be on the right side of a few key moments last week and will need to take a step forward in our accuracy this Saturday. Our physical intent was great but that will need to go up a notch to be truly competitive against quality opposition like the Blues and Crusaders.
I have enjoyed the re-integration of our All Blacks over the last few weeks and am looking forward to the influence they will have in our team this weekend" said McMillan.
The game of three halves will kick off at 12.05pm (NZT) on Saturday, February 20.
Note: Jersey numbers may differ to the below on gameday.
Gallagher Chiefs vs Crusaders
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei'aho
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tupou Vaa’i
5. Stan van den Hoven
6. Simon Parker
7. Sam Cane
8. Kaylum Boshier
9. Xavier Roe
10. Bryn Gatland
11. Jonah Lowe
12. Alex Nankivell
13. Sean Wainui
14. Shaun Stevenson
15. Rivez Reihana
Reserves
Nathan Harris
Sekope Lopeti Moli
Ollie Norris
Joe Apikotoa
Viliami Taulani
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Quinn Tupaea
Gideon Wrampling
Lisati Milo-Harris
Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues
1. Reuben O’Neill
2. Bradley Slater
3. Joshua Iosefa -Scott
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Josh Lord
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Mitchell Karpik
8. Luke Jacobson
9. Brad Weber
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Bailyn Sullivan
15. Chase Tiatia
Reserves:
Sekope Lopeti-Moli
Nathan Harris
Ollie Norris
Joe Apikotoa
Viliami Taulani
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Quinn Tupaea
Gideon Wrampling
Lisati Milo-Harris
2021 Gallagher Chiefs home match tickets are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets
2021 Gallagher Chiefs Memberships are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships
Game Day Information:
Gallagher Chiefs vs. Crusaders vs. Blues
Saturday 20 February, 12.05pm (NZT)
Hautapu Sports, Cambridge
1st half: Gallagher Chiefs vs Crusaders
2nd half: Blues vs Crusaders
3rd half: Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues
