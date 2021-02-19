Race begins in earnest for one-day finals - NZC

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 16:17

The New Zealand Domestic one-day season has resumed today with the start of an influential three days across both the men's Ford Trophy and women's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national competitions.

There are just four rounds left in the regular season in both competitions, the men playing from 11am today and Sunday in Auckland (behind closed gates), Queenstown and Wellington (Basin Reserve); and the women from 10am on Saturday and Sunday in Rangiora, Hamilton and Wellington (Karori Park).

Two wins to either the Central Hinds or Canterbury Magicians - who meet each other in a top-of-the-table clash in Rangiora - will seal the first berth in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Grand Final on 21 March while the third-placed Auckland Hearts will be hoping for split results in Rangiora as they seek to make up ground on the two runaway leaders.

With the WHITE FERNS assembling to play England, the Magicians will have a new captain in Gabby Sullivan while the Central Hinds have named uncapped identical twin sisters Anna Gaging and Kate Gaging, of Nelson, in their one-day squad for the first time.

In the men's more congested Ford Trophy, Canterbury is out to steal away Northern Districts' fragile lead (Canterbury is playing the Otago Volts in Queenstown), but even current cellar occupants the Central Stags can still get up and qualify for the playoffs that begin on 3 March with the 2v3 Elimination Final.

A maximum of 5 points is available from each match in The Ford Trophy and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (four points for a win and a bonus point for net run rate 1x25 that of the opponent's).

ROUND 7 of 10

Auckland Aces v Central Stags at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Toss: Stags who batted

Central Stags posted 309/7 after an unbeaten 96- from captain Tom Bruce and Central Stags record first-wicket stand from George Worker and Dane Cleaver in matches against the Auckland Aces.

Cole Briggs has made his List A debut for the Aces.

299th List A match for Ross Taylor who suffered his second consecutive duck at Outer Oval across the white ball formats

Canterbury v Otago Volts at John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Toss: Canterbury captain Cole McConchie who batted

Canterbury posted 271 in its first innings after Tom Latham top-scored with 63 while Volts captain Jacob Duffy claimed 4-53.

The match is Mitch McClenaghan's first List A appearance for the Otago Volts and his 100th List A career appearance overall.

Northern Districts v Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve, Wellington

Toss: New Wellington Firebirds captain Troy Johnson won his first toss and elected to bowl.

The Firebirds dismissed competition leaders ND for 205, pace bowlers Ollie Newton (back from injury at last) and Ben Sears picking up three wickets each and Michael Bracewell snaring an outstanding return catch to dismiss Joe Carter; while ND opener Jeet Raval top-scored with 69.

The hosts struggled at the top in their reply, however, 24/4 after 6.5 overs after having lost Finn Allen off the third ball of the innings. Scott Kuggeleijn claiming three wickets in his opening spell.

Ford Trophy competition centre - schedule, points, results

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competition centre - schedule, points, results

