Cricketing rarity as identical twins debut together

Saturday, 20 February, 2021 - 10:43

The business end of the national one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield is underway in Hamilton, Wellington and Rangiora with five teams left in the race to make this season's Grand Final.

There are a maximum of 20 points left for each team from the last four rounds - and only the top two sides will progress.

For Northern Districts and Wellington Blaze, languishing on nine points whilst the Central Hinds and Canterbury Magicians ride high on 24 points, it's must-win territory this weekend - with Blaze captain Thamsyn Newton having won the toss and put defending champions the Auckland Hearts (third on the table) in at Karori Park and Otago Sparks captain Bella James having asked hosts ND to bat first at Seddon Park.

After a 30-minute ground delay at Rangiora's Mainpower Oval, the Central Hinds have named both opening pace bowler Anna Gaging and wicketkeeper-batsman Kate Gaging, 19-year-old identical twins from Nelson, to make their women's List A debuts today.

The Gaging sisters become the first identical twins to represent Central Districts at Domestic level in the one-day format. Former WHITE FERNS Elizabeth and Rosemary Signal (identical twins from Manawatu) both represented Central Districts, however only Liz played List A cricket for CD in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield while Rose's nine List A appearances were all for New Zealand or New Zealand Under 23.

Both Signal sisters had earlier made their women's first-class debuts for CD, however they did not make their debuts in the same match. The Gagings likewise have both made debuts in the T20 format this season for the Hinds, but in different matches.

Named in the XI to play against the Hinds for the Canterbury Magicians today is former Central Hinds representative Kate Sims, whose identical twin sister Gemma Sims made her T20 debut for the Hinds earlier this month, but is yet to be named in a one-day (List A) squad.

Central Hinds captain Anlo van Deventer won the toss in Rangiora and has asked the Canterbury Magicians to bat first in the top of the table clash.