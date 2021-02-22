Land Rover Horse of the Year to get fresh hospitality event thanks to new sponsorship partner

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 12:53

Premium real estate brand New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) is bringing an additional event to the prestigious Land Rover Horse of the Year as part of a new partnership.

NZSIR has signed a three-year deal to become an associate sponsor of the annual Land Rover Horse of the Year event, which takes place in Hastings on March 9-14. As part of the sponsorship, NZSIR will host the NZSIR Cross Country Experience - a hospitality event with the best viewing experience of the cross country jumps and the finish line jump in the premier arena.

The NZSIR Cross Country Experience is a ticketed event for up to 180, where guests will experience a degustation menu sampling the best of Hawke’s Bay’s local produce matched with a range of beverages. The event has already sold out.

HOY Event Manager Sophie Blake says: "We are tremendously excited to welcome New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty to our family of sponsors and partners knowing that they too are enthusiastic equestrian fans. We know that they are the chosen realtor for many of our audience and this alignment is an excellent longer-term partnership to help build and develop HOY from strength to strength."

NZSIR Central Region managing director Fraser Holland says the brand is thrilled to partner with NZ’s premier equestrian event, which attracts 45,000 attendees, 1400 riders and 200 trade stalls each year.

"Horse of the Year is always an exciting event to attend and was a natural fit for us to support and help develop and build. We are thrilled to see the NZSIR Cross Country Experience come to life and know our customers will be excited by the competition and the drama of the event," Holland says.

For ticket sales and more information on HOY please visit www.hoy.kiwi