NZTR Board announcement

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 16:51

The New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) Board has agreed that Cameron George will remain as chairman until the 2021 AGM.

George was initially appointed as interim chair following the 2019-20 Annual General Meeting in November.

The NZTR Board decided at its February Board meeting that not only would George retain the chairmanship but that two Deputy Chairs would be appointed. These positions have been taken up by Darryll Park and Bruce Sharrock.

"The appointment of two deputy chairs enables our Board leadership to have a greater geographical spread across the industry. This structure also provides broader support to NZTR management and shares responsibilities across the Board," George said.

"Our Board is focused on continuing to develop a strong and transparent connection with all stakeholders, and we are united to achieve the best possible outcomes for the industry."