Bid to live your derby dream for a day - New Zealand Bloodstock

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 13:28

In a bid to raise funds for Lifeline Aotearoa, a part owner in Group One Vodafone New Zealand Derby hopeful Montre Moi (NZ) (Showcasing) will auction a two percent share for the day on Gavelhouse Plus this week.

The Karaka 2019 graduate was purchased in partnership with Benner Racing and Phill Cataldo for $67,500 from Brighthill Farm’s Book 1 draft.

Should Montre Moi win the time-honoured event, the winning bidder will take home their $10,000 share of the $1 million prize-pool and priceless memories to last a lifetime.

The successful bidder will also receive full owner privileges at New Zealand’s premier racetrack, Ellerslie, with the added bonus of a table for four in Cuvée valued at over $1,300.

They will also be treated to a behind the scenes experience including watching the start of an earlier race from the barriers with Auckland Racing Club CEO Paul Wilcox.

The choice to Lifeline Aotearoa was an obvious one for Brett Wilkinson, owner of the share being offered.

"I feel very fortunate to have a horse talented enough to run in the Derby and this is a good way to share the dream, while at the same time raising money to assist a vital need in Lifeline Aotearoa," Wilkinson said.

Auckland Racing Club CEO Paul Wilcox is proud be supporting the initiative.

"We are proud to join with Brett to contribute to this wonderful cause."

"With the past year impacting the way in which we live, work and play - the need to connect with one another has never been greater.

"While Auckland Cup Week will certainly help bring people together and provide that social interaction we have all found ourselves craving, it is the tireless efforts of Lifeline Aotearoa who are there for those of our fellow kiwis in desperate need that is the most important.

"Hence why I hope that potential bidders will get behind this initiative and Montre Moi [show me] their money!"

TAB bookmaker Stephen Hunt has labelled Montre Moi a top chance.

"He arguably brings the best form line heading into this year's New Zealand Derby."

"Two starts back, he finished third by less than a length to Aegon and Amarelinha in a race that produced outstanding sectional figures on the clock.

"Aegon has gone on to prove himself competitive among the top Australian three-year-old ranks, winning the key Group Two lead up race for the Randwick Guineas.

"Amarelinha is now recognised as a leading chance in whichever New Zealand three-year-old race (Derby or Oaks) she contests on her way to a likely trip to Sydney later this Autumn.

"Montre Moi finished fourth in the Group Two Waikato Guineas - a strong lead up race to the Derby.

"Despite being beaten as the short-priced favourite, he brings a strong SP profile as well as very strong sectionals.

"He mapped last on the rail, covered extra ground and made a long, sustained run home, producing the fastest last 200m sectional of the race.

"Stepping up from 2000m to 2400m, this is a very nice profile to follow and he should be considered a top chance to take out the Derby.

"The only query on his staying ability would be his sire line however, while he predominantly left sprinter/milers, Showcasing already has progeny placed in a New Zealand Derby, with Raghu finishing third in 2016.

"On the other side, his dam won over longer trips, including a 2000m win and is a three-quarter sister to the 2014 Zipping Classic (2400m) winner, Au Revoir."

Bidding will run throughout the week until the close of the auction at 7PM (NZT) on Sunday 28 February. https://plus.gavelhouse.com