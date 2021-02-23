Bridge bag second Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour win in Christchurch

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 15:00

The first South Island stop on the Rebel Sport 3X3 Quest Tour took place last weekend, where ‘Bridge’ walked away winners in the Open Men’s grade at the Christchurch stop.

The victors of the Tauranga leg of the Quesr Tour took down ‘Gimme 5’ 14-10 in the event’s last fixture after stringing together five-straight wins through pool play and qualifying finals.

Bridge spokesperson Karl Magon says his team were happy to keep their winning ways alive.

"Picking up the title was the icing on the cake after what was a great day. We played pretty well as a collective and Ben [Constable] was a tough stop.

Magon also mentioned the ease and turnaround of the three-a-side game made events like the Quest Tour an attractive competition for basketball enthusiasts.

"3X3 seems to be on the rise and it makes sense considering all that’s needed to put it together.

"Today’s event was a great opportunity to run around, get your basketball fix and play for something meaningful. It’s also a bonus that it’s free!

Bridge’s win earlier this year (Tauranga leg) means Gimme 5 has the opportunity to represent Christchurch in the Quest Tour’s Final.

Three other grades were organised to make up the fifth leg - the Youthtown Under 17 Boys and Senior and Junior Mixed.

‘Jake’s Mom’ finished atop the standings in the Senior competition with a narrow 16-15 triumph over ‘Hype’ in their final.

In the Junior grade, ‘Whaikaha’ outscored ‘Basket Hounds’ 12-10 to collect a winner’s medal, while ‘Harry Weston’ ended their day with nothing but wins in the Under 17 Boys.

As per usual, a series of challenges were run between games. Nic Book (Harry Weston) won the Slam Dunk contest, Ben Barnes (Hype) claimed the Shootout title and Kalib Clarkson (Basket Hounds) picked up the Knockout prize.

The venue for the Quest Tour Final has also been confirmed, pencilled in for Saturday 1 May at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore.

The next stop is Dunedin, with the Octagon holding the sixth leg’s proceedings.. For those interested in entering a team, create a player profile, reply to the confirmation email and you’re then eligible to register a team.

Number of teams: 8 open men’s teams made up of those that qualify by winning their tour stop plus any second teams should an already qualified team win another tour stop.

Results of Christchurch leg of the Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour (week five):

Open Men’s Winners - Bridge

Ben Constable

Benny Magon

Karl Magon

Rory Fannon

Open Men’s Runner-up - Gimme 5

Corban Mason

Jarred Burnett

Simon Lafaele

Youthtown Senior Mixed - Jake’s Mom

Jack Mitchell

Jake Banks

Kobe Northmore

Seth Craig

Youthtown Under 17 Boys - Harry Weston

Harry Weston

Hugo Gonzalez

Louie Gordon

Nicholas Book

Youthtown Junior Mixed - Whaikaha

Kobe Costley

Mana Martin

Nikou Fox

Renata Mahuta

3X3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2021

Dunedin, Octagon, Saturday 27th February

Auckland South, MONC Netball courts, Saturday 6th March

New Plymouth, Waiwhakaiho Netball Courts, Saturday 13th March

Final (Auckland), Eventfinda Stadium, Saturday 1 May