Begg follows proven path with Butter Chicken

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 14:23

Trainer Grahame Begg is excited by the prospects of promising three-year-old filly Butter Chicken, who caught the eye when runner-up in last Saturday’s Gr.2 Autumn Classic (1800m) behind Parure.

The daughter of Savabeel will now step up in distance as she heads to the Gr.2 Alister Clark Stakes (2040m) at Moonee Valley on March 13.

"We are going to aim her at the Alister Clark Stakes before considering taking her up to Sydney," Begg told Racing.com.

"It is three weeks between races and we know it worked with Nonconformist last year."

Nonconformist also finished second in the Autumn Classic before going on to win the Group Two feature at The Valley.

"I thought she went exceptionally well on Saturday," Begg said.

"I was delighted with the way she went and so was Jamie (Kah, jockey) even though she is a high-class filly that we expected to run well.

"She is still in her first racing preparation so if she shows any signs of not coping she can go to the paddock but she has come through the run well so far."

Begg said the options in Sydney included the Gr.1 Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) and the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m).

Butter Chicken was purchased by Dean Hawthorne Bloodstock for $800,000 from the draft of Pencarrow Stud at Karaka on behalf of prominent owner Johnathan Munz, who races under Pinecliff Racing.

A half-sister by Zoustar was knocked down to David Ellis for the same figure at January’s Karaka Sales, with both fillies out of Group One placed Scintillula, who stems from one of Irish trainer and breeder Jim Bolger’s most prominent families.