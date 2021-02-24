Garett Shore appointed SSNZ Chief Operating Officer

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 15:53

Snow Sports New Zealand is pleased to announce that Garett Shore has been appointed as the Snow Sports NZ Chief Operating Officer.

Garett lives in Wanaka and has been heavily involved in the snow sports industry for over 29 years, the majority of which has been spent developing his own company Rookie Academy, a successful ski and snowboard training company. In conjunction with running Rookie Academy Garett has been actively involved in the New Zealand Snowsports Instructor Alliance (NZSIA) at a governance and management level.

Garett has represented New Zealand on the international stage as a member of the NZSIA Interski Team at three Interski Congresses and has a tangible and infectious passion for snow sports.

Snow Sports NZ CEO and High Performance Director Nic Cavanagh commented: "With over 20 years of experience in the snow industry, both in New Zealand and internationally, we are thrilled to welcome Garett to the senior leadership team here at Snow Sports NZ."

"Described as a perfectionist for his meticulous planning and preparation, Garett is switching from instructing and assessing to helping guide New Zealand’s elite athletes and enable them to deliver world class performances on the international stage. A love of sport and an unrelenting desire to be the best he can be, have shaped Garett’s career to date. Garett now gets the opportunity to bring those skills, experiences and passion to the management, systems and processes of Snow Sports NZ." Nic further explains.

Garett explains "I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work for Snow Sports NZ. The past and present team of athletes, coaches and support staff have done an incredible job of putting competitive snow sports on the map, both in New Zealand and globally. I look forward to being in a position to build on this legacy and help foster and grow snow sports in New Zealand. I am motivated by the opportunity to respond to some of the obstacles our industry will face in the near future with the challenges of an ever-changing world."

"I am a definite believer that if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life."

Garett will take up his new position on the 8th of March 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him to the Snow Sports NZ team.