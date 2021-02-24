WHITE FERNS waiata on arrival in Dunedin, Tahuhu out for England ODIs

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 17:00

WHITE FERNS bowler Lea Tahuhu will miss the remainder of the G.J. Gardener Homes ODI Series against England after suffering a hamstring injury in the penultimate over of the first ODI last night at Hagley Oval.

WHITE FERNS arrive in Dunedin, vision and IV - https://boards.wetransfer.com/board/seur021ginaus168u20210224024244/latest?token=5548fce7-b350-43a1-97ae-a1c9597ae87a

She will have an MRI scan this week to determine the full extent of the injury.

Tahuhu is replaced in the WHITE FERNS squad by Canterbury Magicians seamer Gabby Sullivan.

WHITE FERNS Head Coach Bob Carter said injuries are part and parcel of professional sport.

"It’s unfortunate news for Lea and a big loss for the team," said Carter.

"We wish her the best of luck with her recovery and know she’ll be doing everything to get back on the park as soon as possible.

"The flipside of this is a great opportunity for Gabby who’s been impressive for Canterbury and deserves the call up."

The WHITE FERNS arrived in Dunedin today ahead of the second ODI against England on Friday at University of Otago Oval.