Germanicus wins star-studded trial - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 16:54

Group Three winner Germanicus showed he is in excellent order ahead of a return to racing, winning a 1000m trial at Pukekohe on Thursday that was restricted to stakes performers.

The Danica Guy-trained five-year-old narrowly edged out the Lance Noble-trained Bavella, with the Jamie Richards pair of Prise De Fer and Entriviere running home nicely for third and fourth respectively.

After a disappointing spring campaign which went pear shaped after an incident in the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m), Guy was pleased to present a happy horse at Pukekohe.

"It was nice to see the horse back and wanting to do it again. He has been through the mill a little bit and had some time off and got well again, so it is nice to see the horse wanting to participate," she said.

"He copped a really nasty check in the first race at Hastings and we didn’t really realise just how much it affected him. He lost his confidence but he was also a very sore horse.

"We did try and patch him up and carry on but ultimately the best course of action was to back right off, get his confidence back and then go again.

"We have missed most of the season but at least we have got a happy and well horse."

With Germanicus favouring better footing, Guy said there will be limited opportunities in the coming months before the weather turns.

"He is not a wet tracker but if we can get a couple of nice races into him and build on his confidence, hopefully next season we will have a really nice horse," she said.

Guy was pleased to trial the son of Rip Van Winkle right-handed, with a likely kick off a 1400m handicap at Ellerslie on March 13.

Group One performed galloper Prise De Fer will resume at Ellerslie on Derby Day in an open handicap over 1500m, while punters can continue to follow Entriviere who was given a soft trial and will contest the Gr.3 Haunui Farm King's Plate (1200m) on the same day.

Meanwhile, Guy believes consistent mare Jakkalbomb is a solid each-way chance when she lines-up at Matamata on Saturday.

"She’s been running really well but has been running into one or two better. She is working great and feeling good, she has a nice barrier (2) and a top jockey (Danielle Johnson), so there are no negatives," she said.

- NZ Racing Desk