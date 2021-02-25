Sky Field picks up lucrative bonus

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 17:10

Sky Field was back in winning form on Wednesday winning at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

The four-year-old gelding’s win delighted trainer Caspar Fownes as the son of Deep Field collected a HK$1,500,000 High Achievement Bonus for winning a Class 1 contest before reaching the age of five.

Fownes predicts a bright future for Sky Field after he charged down the outside under Alexis Badel to deny Stronger by a head.

"He’s still learning, but he’s a good horse. Once he starts to really chill with maturity, he’ll be a lot of fun," Fownes said.

"I’m very happy to get that result for the owners, it’s a massive win for them because they get the $1.5 million bonus with it as well, so it’s just magic.

"He’s still got it ahead of him but it’s exciting when you know he’s got a massive engine.

"He’s a triple-figure (rating) horse for sure. By the end of the season, he’ll be into triple figures and we’ll have something to look forward to in December."

Sky Field was purchased out of Trelawney Stud’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 draft for $175,000.