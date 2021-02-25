Stags welcome back Seth Rance, Ray Toole

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 17:15

The king of swing Seth Rance has returned from his mid-season calf injury, accompanied by left-armer Ray Toole as the Central Stags head to Hamilton for their last clashes of The Ford Trophy one-day season for 2020/21.

The return of the pace pair is timely for the Stags who lost the services of Blair Tickner in their latest match on Sunday, after the big strike bowler re-split the webbing in his hand and was left unable to take any further part with bat or ball.

Promising Toole comes in for his first appearance in the squad since December to take the Stags squad to thirteen for the Friday and Sunday games at Seddon Park where the strong but out of contention visitors will be looking to end their white-ball campaign on a high, against current joint leaders and hosts Northern Districts.

Round nine begins at 11am tomorrow (Friday 26 February) with livescoring at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts and livestreaming at nzc.nz

Meanwhile, CD’s Furlong Cup champion and Zone 2 Challenger Hawke’s Bay is headed south to Oamaru’s Centennial Park where they will challenge Hawke Cup holder North Otago - the second smallest province in the historic competition - from tomorrow, Friday until Sunday 28 February for the coveted silverware.

Angus Schaw captains a strong Hawke’s Bay side that includes current and recent Central Stags Bayley Wiggins, Brad Schmulian Liam Dudding and Ben Stoyanoff. The match will be livestreamed from 10.30AM on My Action Replay and livescored at nzc.nz and on the NZC app.

Hawke’s Bay Hawke Cup squad: Angus Schaw (c), Will Clark, Liam Dudding, Matt Edmondson, Izaiah Lange, Brad Schmulian, Ben Stoyanoff, Dominic Thompson, Graeme Tryon, Todd Watson, Jono Whitley Bayley Wiggins; coach Dave Castle.

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD : ROUNDS 9 and 10

v Northern Districts

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Round 9 | 11am - Friday 26 February

Round 10 | 11am - Sunday 28 February

Tom Bruce (c)

Josh Clarkson

Dane Cleaver (w)

Joey Field

Jayden Lennox

Christian Leopard

Ajaz Patel

Seth Rance

Ross Taylor

Ray Toole

Ben Wheeler

George Worker

Will Young

Coach: Aldin Smith

Assistant coach: Dave Meiring

Unavailable for selection: Doug Bracewell (side strain), Blair Tickner (split webbing)

