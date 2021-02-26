Henry Nicholls century in race to qualify

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 15:16

BLACKCAP Henry Nicholls has produced his fifth Ford Trophy century - the sixth of his overall List A career, with a timely 113 off 127 balls at the top of the order as Canterbury attempts to retain the national lead in a tight race for qualification spots.

Five teams entered today's penultimate Round Nine this morning with a chance of qualifying in the top three, with the fifth-ranked Otago Volts in must-win territory against the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve, and the top qualifier at the close of play on Sunday set to gain direct entry to the upcoming Grand Final, while the second and third placed teams will play off to meet them.

Canterbury currently sits equal on 22 points with Northern Districts at the head of the table, ND having been sent in by the Central Stags in Hamilton where seamer Josh Clarkson picked up a career-best 3-30 and wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver claimed four victims in a List A match for the third time in his career as the Stags dismissed ND for 194 in 48.3 overs, BLACKCAP BJ Watling top-scoring with 68.

Swing bowler Seth Rance returned from injury for his first match this year to swing the ball prodigiously, his first five-over spell costing just 10 runs before finishing with 2-26 off nine.

At the Basin, Volts captain Jacob Duffy elected to bowl after a delayed start, but a fast start from Finn Allen (46 off 21) and strong performance from the Firebirds' middle order saw the hosts post a demanding 340 for eight - the fourth highest List A total in the Firebirds' history.

Meanwhile in Rangiora, Nicholls' century and 96 off 101 balls to Ken McClure helped hosts Canterbury pile on 313 for four in their 50 overs, after the Auckland Aces had elected to bowl.

After today, just one round remains in The Ford Trophy regular season with a maximum of 5 points available per team on Sunday.