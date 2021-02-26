Canterbury qualifies for playoffs with record victory

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 19:41

Canterbury produced the biggest winning margin in its Ford Trophy history to open up a strong five-point advantage at the top of the table, becoming the first side to qualify for this year's Finals in the process.

Canterbury is now also in the box seat to host the Grand Final, but who might join them in the top three is still up in the air with all four chasing teams capable of qualifying on Sunday.

Canterbury's crushing 216-run over defending champions the Auckland Aces at Rangiora's Mainpower Oval came as Northern Districts threw away a chance to stay level with them at the top of the ladder after a heavy six-wicket loss to the only side out of the running, the Central Stags.

Stags Ross Taylor and Josh Clarkson scored unbeaten half centuries in their comfortable run chase at Seddon Park, allrounder Clarkson earlier having picked up a career-best 3-30 with the ball.

Meanwhile in Wellington, a Hamish Rutherford century (102 off 91 balls - his seventh ton for the Otago Volts) laid the platform for the Volts to get up and win a high-scoring thriller with just five balls to spare.

The Volts had been in danger of dropping out of contention, but now remain well in finals contention as they vault up to third place after successfully chasing down the Wellington Firebirds' strong totalof 340 for eight for a nailbiting six-wicket win.

A maximum of 5 points is available per team on Sunday.

Points after Round 9

Canterbury - 27

ND - 22

Otago Volts - 20

Auckland Aces - 18

Wellington Firebirds - 18