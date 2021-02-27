Hawke Cup returns to Hawke's Bay after just two days

Saturday, 27 February, 2021 - 23:36

Zone 2 Challenger Hawke's Bay has conducted a dramatic raid on Oamaru's Centennial Oval to uplift the Hawke Cup with a day to spare.

Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw won the toss, sent in holders North Otago at their home ground, watched his pace bowlers dismiss them inside two sessions, then scored 129 batting at seven for more than three and a half hours on day two to set up an outright victory for his side.

Hawke's Bay had cruised ahead of North Otago's 145 in the first innings on day one, which would have meant a draw would have sufficed to return the trophy to Napier's Nelson Park.

However, the captain's knock saw his side reach 317 in reply before he became the last wicket to fall, a first innings lead of 172. North Otago then lost all 10 of their second-innings wickets in the final session of the day, the hosts rolled for just 120 to hand Hawke's Bay a startling innings victory (by an innings and 52 runs).

Spinner Todd Watson finished with 4-23 off his seven overs, while occasional Central Stags seamer Liam Dudding (3-37) took three tailend wickets in a single over as the challengers closed in for the kill.

Hawke's Bay will now return to Napier to host Zone 1 Challenger Hamilton (like Hawke's Bay, another recent holder of the Hawke Cup) at Nelson Park in the final Challenge match of 2020/21, from Friday 12-Suday 14 March.