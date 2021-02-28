NZ Track and Field Championships will not proceed due to alert level change

Sunday, 28 February, 2021 - 09:32

Following the government announcement that Auckland will be at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2 for seven days from Sunday 28 February, Athletics New Zealand wishes to confirm the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships will unfortunately not be able to proceed on 5-7 March in Hawke’s Bay.

"We are aware this will cause great disappointment among the athletes, their families and supporters but it is unfortunately not possible to hold an event of this size under the new alert level restrictions," says Peter Pfitzinger, Athletics NZ CEO.

"We are currently considering all options in terms of the hosting of these championships and will provide an update as soon as possible."

"In the meantime, we urge all our members to please follow government advice and stay safe."