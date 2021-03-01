'PUMA's most iconic shoe is made for all time'

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 13:37

Auckland, 1 March, 2021 - Sports company PUMA is reissuing its most iconic shoe: the Suede. After making its debut in 1968, the Suede has been changing the footwear game ever since.

This sleek sneaker has been a style staple for over 50 years, an icon of the past that continues to remain a classic of today and tomorrow. The Suede has a deep-rooted impact on society and culture. From Tommie Smith’s protest on the victory stand during the 1968 Olympic games to Walt "Clyde" Frazier on the basketball courts in the 70’s, to b-boy crews in NYC adopting the shoe a decade later, it’s been worn by the icons of every generation - and it’s stayed classic through it all.

PUMA is adding yet another iconic name to the Suede story with reigning UFC Middleweight Champion and PUMA Oceania ambassador, Israel Adesanya.

‘The Suede is such an iconic shoe and has been a style staple for over 50 years. Worn by the icons of every generation, I’m honoured to be a part of its story. It’s deep rooted in culture and society and above all has stayed classic - the Suede is for all time’ says Israel Adesanya.

PUMA has planned a series of new releases to support the relaunch of this classic style. The Suede Classic XXI comes in a variety of colours with a full Suede upper, the iconic PUMA formstrip on the side, and a woven label with PUMA branding on tongue.

Look out for the sneaker that’s made to last for all time when the Suede Classic XXI, RRP $140, drops on 1 March on nz.PUMA.com and select retailers. Additional colourways and collaborations will be released worldwide during 2021.