Fellas snatch Dunedin leg of Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour at the buzzer

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 14:50

A buzzer-beater from Mitchell Hughan gave the ‘Fellas’ a notable win in the open men’s final of the Dunedin leg of the Rebel Sport 3X3 Quest Tour.

The guard forced a turnover in the dying seconds of the final, regathered the ball and drilled it from the corner to see his side finish 13-11 to the good.

Team spokesperson Joseph Ahie says it was awesome to get the job done after falling short in last year’s finale.

"We played in the Quest Tour last year and came second, so we thought we’d come back and give it another shot. All in all, it was a good day out. We got the win, finished undefeated and had fun.

He also credited the familiarity with his team-mates as a reason his team performed so well.

"We’ve all been playing club ball for a while now, so the chemistry was there and we all played hard which thankfully ended with us getting the win.

"3X3 is different than normal basketball, but I love it because of the pace and physicality. There was some real talent playing today as well, so that also added to what was a great event."

Youthtown sponsored the three grades running alongside the open men’s - Senior Mixed, Junior Mixed and Under 19 Men.

‘Dream Team’ were the pick of the bunch in the older competition, ‘Jayden’s Bad’ left proceedings as the winners of the junior draw and ‘Bucket Kachomp’ had themselves a day by only posting victories in the Under 19 section.

Jack Andrew (Bulldogs) claimed the dunk contest title, Matheson Colquhoun (The W’s) won the shoot out and Isaac Tili (Globetrotters) finished first in the game of knock out.

The Tour was scheduled to make its next stop in south Auckland, but this leg has been postponed in the wake of the region shifting to alert level 3. Basketball New Zealand is monitoring the Government’s decision making and will make further calls when necessary.

Results of Dunedin leg of the Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour (week six):

Open Men’s Winners - The Fellas

Josh Reeves

Mitchell Hughan

Taiaroa Flavell

Joseph Ahie

Open Men’s Runner-up - Team Crossover

Ihaia Kendrew

Pafe Momoisea

Tia Hunt

Tyla Harrison-Hunt

Youthtown Senior Mixed - Dream Team

Eric Peita

George Grant

Max O’Connor

Ryan Kreft

Youthtown Under 19 Men - Bucket Kachomp

Joey Yassa

Josh Dela Cruz

Kenny Babajide

Luigi Talili

Youthtown Junior Mixed - Jayden’s Bad

Crenshaw Conroy

Jayden Broome

Mitchell Robinson

3X3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2021

Auckland South, MONC Netball courts, Saturday 6th March

New Plymouth, Waiwhakaiho Netball Courts, Saturday 13th March

Final (Auckland), Eventfinda Stadium, Saturday 1 May

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men's Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.