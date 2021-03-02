Nutri-grain Ironman New Zealand to move to new date

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 13:32

Organisers of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand have today confirmed that the event will now take place on Saturday 27 March.

Under the New Zealand Government’s COVID-19 Alert Level 2, events of more than 100 people cannot take place, meaning that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand cannot be held on 6 March as originally scheduled in TaupÅ.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, thanked the numerous stakeholders, suppliers and contractors who came together to reach the new event date.

"Moving an event the scale of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand is no easy task and I’d like to thank everybody who we worked with since the change in Alert Levels was announced on Saturday evening to secure the new date," said Beeche. "IRONMAN New Zealand has an incredible history and it’s only through the commitment and support of our partners including Taupo District Council, Tuwharetoa, and the whole TaupÅ community that we have been able to overcome numerous hurdles to shift the event at late notice.

"I’d also like to thank our athletes for their patience over the last few days," he said. "IRONMAN New Zealand is for many athletes the culmination of a year long journey with countless hours of training and, barring any further COVID complications, we’re really happy that you’ll still be able to race in TaupÅ this year.

"This event means a lot to the TaupÅ community, it injects more than $8m a year into the region, we have 2,200 Mercury volunteers join us and over $90,000 is donated to community groups," said Beeche. "As well as that our spectators bring an incredible energy to race day that provides such a vital boost to competitors out on course."

All registered athletes of Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand will receive further details from organisers.