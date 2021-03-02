Mayor welcomes new date for IRONMAN event

|
[ login or create an account ]
TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed this afternoon’s announcement Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand has set March 27 as the new date for its 2021 event.
The announcement comes after Sunday’s move to alert level 2 in response to a growing number of COVID cases in Auckland, and the necessary decision to postpone the event from this Saturday, March 6 due to the 100-person cap on numbers.
Mr Trewavas said Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand held premiere status on the district’s event calendar and he praised the work of everyone involved to reach a postponement date quickly.
"I understand this was achieved with unwavering support from all corners of our community and in the true Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand spirit - anything is possible," he said.
The event will only be held if the Government’s COVID-19 restrictions allow it.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice