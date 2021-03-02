Mayor welcomes new date for IRONMAN event

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 15:22

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed this afternoon’s announcement Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand has set March 27 as the new date for its 2021 event.

The announcement comes after Sunday’s move to alert level 2 in response to a growing number of COVID cases in Auckland, and the necessary decision to postpone the event from this Saturday, March 6 due to the 100-person cap on numbers.

Mr Trewavas said Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand held premiere status on the district’s event calendar and he praised the work of everyone involved to reach a postponement date quickly.

"I understand this was achieved with unwavering support from all corners of our community and in the true Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand spirit - anything is possible," he said.

The event will only be held if the Government’s COVID-19 restrictions allow it.