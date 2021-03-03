Gallagher Chiefs Members, Stakeholders provided opportunity to attend Highlanders game

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 10:46

The Chiefs Rugby Club have been working alongside event partners H3 Group and Montana Food and Events at FMG Stadium Waikato to allow members and stakeholders to have the opportunity to safely attend the Gallagher Chiefs vs. Highlanders match on Friday 5 March.

Already familiar with operating under the Alert Level 2 guidelines advised by the Ministry of Health, H3 Group have adapted to allow FMG Stadium Waikato to be split into zones. Each zone will be separated, with its own dedicated entry/exit point. Contact tracing will take place via the Chiefs Rugby Club’s ticketing and scanning systems on arrival and scanning of the COVID QR code will be mandatory for all attendees. Attendees have been respectfully asked to observe physical distancing and wearing a face mask is recommended.

Gallagher Chiefs Members entered a registration process at 8pm last night where 700 tickets were to be allocated on a ‘first in, first served’ basis. It took less than 3 minutes for the 700 tickets to be snapped up, by 8.02pm more than 700 members had registered to attend Friday’s match.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said we are fortunate that H3 Group and Montana Food and Events have been helpful in allowing us to have the opportunity for our Gallagher Chiefs Members and stakeholders to attend while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from H3 Group and Montana Food and Events along with the other event personnel involved in delivering Friday’s fixture. Everyone involved has been working tirelessly to ensure we have a safe environment to allow for Gallagher Chiefs Members, stakeholders and Gallagher Chiefs WhÄnau to attend."

"While we are disappointed, we cannot have all our fans in attendance to cheer on the Gallagher Chiefs, we know that this is a unique situation and the safety of our fans, players and staff is our main priority. We were flattered from the response we received from our members being that it took less than 3 minutes to fill their 700 allocated spaces. We want to show our appreciation to them and our sponsors, so it’s great to see there are so many of them who’re really keen to attend" said Collins.

The Gallagher Chiefs will take on the Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato on Friday 5 March at 7.05pm. The Gallagher Chiefs team will be named this afternoon.