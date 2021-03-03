Counties Manukau Gymnastics overjoyed at grant for safe, new equipment - NZCT

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 13:48

Counties Manukau Gymnastics is excited to have been awarded a grant of $22,000.00 from New Zealand Community Trust for new gym equipment.

Committee member Corina Keating was overjoyed when she learned that their grant had been approved. "I was really happy and relieved. We needed this equipment to keep our club members and others who use our facilities safe. It will enable us to offer a safe place for children and adults to come participate in a great sport which keeps them healthy, fit and happy. It also means we will be able to maintain and attract more members to our organisation.

"Gymnastics is a hugely popular activity for both boys and girls and we are very fortunate to have one of the best facilities in New Zealand at Bruce Pulman Park. It's important to be able to provide the necessary equipment in this great facility so that all those who use it are able to fulfil their dreams of participating in this amazing sport.

"Our gym is used by a wide range of the South Auckland community starting with baby gym and all the way up to adult gym. Gym Fun, Recreation, Competition level of women’s and men’s gymnastics, Rhythmic, Tumbling, and Trampoline are just a few activities that are available. The main group ranges from four- to fifteen-year-olds, but it also caters for younger and older members. All my experiences with NZCT have been wonderful from beginning to end. Our members and the entire committee are extremely grateful."

Founded in 1974, Counties Manukau Gymnastics Club, was formerly based at the Manurewa Recreation Centre before moving to the Pulman Recreation Centre in 2000. It is a purpose-built gymnasium and Counties Manukau Gymnastics Club is the largest user group at the facility. Since its inception, the club's gymnasts and coaches has seen great success both internationally and nationally, including Commonwealth Games and World Championships participation. It has grown from offering two classes of Recreational Gymnastics a week to now offering all disciplines of competitive gymnastics and continues to expand its number of recreational members.