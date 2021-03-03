On Display ruled out of Derby - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 16:28

The Danny Walker-trained On Display did not accept for Sunday’s Gr.1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby (2400m) on Wednesday after a foot issue was discovered on Tuesday night. Placed in both the Gr.2 Auckland Guineas (1600m) and Gr.2 Avondale Guineas (2100m) On Display had been a late nomination for the Derby on Tuesday. "Last night he was a little bit off in a foot. We bathed it and thought it might have been an errant nail but this morning he was worse," Walker said.

"We have x-rayed and he has basically got a bruised foot. "It is a deep-seated bruise, and it is going to take three or four days bathing, so I decided to pull the pin now. You have got to be 100 percent in a Derby. "It is the way it goes with horses." A field of 14 has accepted for the $1 million feature, where Rocket Spade ($3.60) and Montre Moi ($3.80) head the market.

Quality kiwi-breds sold to Hong Kong

Dual Group Three winner Crosshaven has been sold to Hong Kong interests after his connections accepted an offer that was too good to refuse. Trained in Australia by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes, the three-year-old gelding will join the stable of David Hayes.

The son of Smart Missile leaves Australia with a record of five wins from nine starts and a third-placing in last month’s Gr.1 CF Orr Stakes (1400m).

Cosshaven was bred by Daniel and Elias Nakhle, who remained in the ownership group after he was sold as a yearling through Haunui Farm’s 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 draft.

Meanwhile, Zebrowski, runner-up in last year’s Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m), is also destined for Hong Kong after leaving the stable of Team Hawkes. The four-year-old, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Gr.3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) joins the yard of Casper Fownes after recording two wins from 12 starts in Australia.

Zebrowski was bred by Windsor Park Stud who remained in the original ownership group of the son of Savabeel.

Adelaide Cup draw favours Tralee Rose

The Symon Wilde-trained Tralee Rose has drawn well for Monday’s Gr.2 Adelaide Cup (3200m).

The four-year-old daughter of Tavistock made easy work of her rivals to win las month’s Gr.3 St Reims Stakes (2600m) and Wilde believes she is in the perfect position to notch another success. "She always seems to draw well, we couldn't be happier with that," Wilde said. "Drawing a few off the fence and not too wide is ideal. "We'll just try and keep her happy and do the same as we did before the Lord Reims."

Tralee Rose has now won five of her 10 starts, with a further three placings to her credit.

Purchased by Cameron Cooke Bloodstock for $50,000 out of the Cambridge Stud draft at the 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Yearling Sale, Tralee Rose is the lone winner from two to race out of the stakes-placed Zabeel mare Star Of Tralee.

Walker aims Mr Clint at Class 1 mile first-up

Mr Clint came out under a brand new team of owner, trainer and rider, at the barrier trials in Singapore on Tuesday, taking a step closer to his racing comeback.

A long-time Oscar Racing stalwart, the Power six-year-old was sold to Kuwaiti-owned Al Rashid Stable after trainer Lee Freedman announced he was quitting Singapore in March.

Three-time Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker has taken over the five-time winner’s training and has pencilled in the Class 1 race over the mile on March 20 when turf racing resumes as Mr Clint’s first-up race.

Walker believes track conditions are the key to success with Mr Clint. "He’s a wet tracker. That’s the key to him, he grows another leg when he strikes a wet track," he said.

"He trialled fine today. It was more like a day out, he’ll trial again on the Tuesday before his race."

Meanwhile, Sacred Croix is aiming for his third consecutive win on Saturday.

The son of Savabeel has done nothing wrong since his resounding win in a Class 1 race over 1200m on turf on February 13, but one major hurdle rises in the way.

"It gets more difficult for Sacred Croix this week. The Polytrack is an unknown quantity even if he raced on it at his first start - it was a 1000m race," Walker said.

"He’s in really good form though."