Paralympics NZ today marks '1 year to go' to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 05:00

Today Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) celebrates ‘1 year to go’ to the New Zealand Paralympic Team begins competing at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Para athletes around the world continue to prepare and adapt as enthusiasm and excitement continues to build.

The New Zealand Paralympic Team is likely to compete in multiple events across the sport of Para alpine skiing.

With international travel not possible, preparations have continued in New Zealand with training camps taking place around the country alongside individual tailored training programmes. Recently Paralympians Corey Peters and Adam Hall, and Para athlete Aaron Ewen attended a training camp in Auckland, where the team expanded their preparations utilising alternative training opportunities to replicate a Northern Hemisphere winter (during New Zealand’s summer), along with time on the slopes at Snowplanet.

Fiona Allan ONZM (Chief Executive, PNZ) said: "We are excited to have reached this ‘1 year to go’ milestone for Beijing 2022. Our winter Para athletes are working hard to ensure they are thoroughly prepared for what will be a different Games environment as the world continues to respond to Covid-19."

Allan continued: "As our Paralympic hopefuls continue to prepare, we look forward to further cementing our campaign with the naming of support staff to the New Zealand Paralympic Team."

This week saw a Paralympic Team Chefs de Mission webinar take place presenting the latest information on Games preparations alongside polices, operations and expected service levels for all athletes and teams attending the Games.

The New Zealand Paralympic Team will depart New Zealand early next year with high expectations, looking to build on performances in 2018 and grow the good will and support shown to the team during the previous Paralympic Winter Games. 1.6 million Kiwis watched the broadcast free to air on TVNZ and Attitude, a number no doubt boosted by the thrilling achievements that resulted in 1 gold and 2 bronze medals.

Paralympian #158 Adam Hall is hoping to replicate his previous Paralympic success in Beijing 2022. Aiming for selection to participate in what would be his fifth consecutive Paralympic Winter Games, Hall said: "Every day is one step closer to the pinnacle that we spend years preparing for. To reach this milestone is very exciting, and I know that for all of us hopefuls, every day from now until the Paralympics begins will be crucial in ensuring we are as ready as we can be both mentally and physically".

Poised to be a record-breaking Paralympic Winter Games, Beijing 2022 also has the possibility of being the first Paralympic Games to achieve gender parity with an equal number of medal events for both men and women.