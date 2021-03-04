Scott airlifted to hospital

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 16:54

Victorian trainer Brett Scott is set for scans and surgery on Thursday after being kicked by a horse.

The popular Mornington trainer was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday afternoon following the incident and was placed in an induced coma.

The expat Kiwi has fractures to his skull, bleeding on the brain and a severe laceration to his head.

An astute horseman and former champion jumps jockey, Scott trains Kiwi galloper Irish Flame whom he won the A$500,000 Ballarat Cup (2000m) with in spring and regularly places his horses to good effect.

The Irishman to Phar Lap

Talented three-year-old The Irishman made a winning start for new trainer Mark Newnham when successful over 1400m at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.

The Irishman had three starts in New Zealand for former trainer Tony Pike, for whom he won on debut at Avondale in September and finished runner-up in the Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m) at Ellerslie on Boxing Day in his last start in his homeland.

Ridden by apprentice Tom Sherry, The Irishman came from midfield in a moderately run affair to prevail by a nose from the fast-finishing Saigon.

"Tommy gave him a really nice ride. I didn’t give him any instructions other than to have him comfortable. They didn’t go a good gallop so he travelled nicely between them and he is a horse that is bred to get over ground," Newnham said.

"I was lucky for him to come my way. Anthony Fan of Hong Kong Bloodstock, who bought Shadow Hero, produced him for me and I am pleased that we have got a result for them first time out.

"He will probably go to the Phar Lap Stakes (Gr.2, 1500m), even though it is only 10 days away. He is a nice horse."

Beyond the autumn carnival, The Irishman is likely to do his future racing in Hong Kong.

Also impressive at Warwick Farm on Wednesday was Per Incanto four-year-old Lost And Running who remains undefeated in three starts and will likely step out again on March 24 at Warwick Farm over 1100m.

Track invader sentenced

A track invader who jumped three fences and stood in the middle of the Trentham course while the field went around him fronted court on Thursday.

The NZ Herald reported that Justin Bergman, 24, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court, where he pleaded guilty to creating a criminal nuisance by unreasonably disrupting a public meeting, knowing it would endanger the safety of the public.

The report said Bergman was sentenced to 12 months supervision, 100 hours of community service and fined $8800 - the same as what his actions cost the racing industry through the late scratching of Boston Strong Boy, whose rider Johnathan Parkes was forced to take evasive action.

The court was told Bergman jumped three fences before standing amid horses competing on Wellington Cup Day. Remarkably, no jockeys or horses were brought down in the incident.

The court was told Bergman tried to spook the horses before the race, with alcohol a contributing factor to his actions.

In addition to his sentence, Bergman has received a lifetime ban from racetracks around the country.