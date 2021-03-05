New appointments at North Harbour Rugby

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 11:16

North Harbour Rugby is moving forward into 2021 with a number of coaching and performances roles established.

Two new dual-coaches positions have been confirmed for the QBE Harbour men’s team with Ben Afeaki and Daniel Halangahu taking on roles for the 2021 season.

Both have had considerable experience around North Harbour in playing and coaching in the past.

The 33-year-old Afeaki a former prop played 58 games for the Union as well as making 36 appearances for the Chiefs and one Test for the All Blacks.

He hung up his playing boots in 2015 and is currently involved in the Blues set up as scrum coach and is a great addition to Harbour Rugby with his knowledge of the front row.

Former first five-eight Halangahu, 36 is also no stranger to rugby in the region having played 17 games for QBE North Harbour as well as being an assistant coach last season.

He previously played 74 games for the Waratahs. He retired from playing in 2015 and is currently an assistant coach at the Blues and has had assistant coaching roles with the QBE Harbour men’s side in the past.

One more change for Harbour is experienced rugby man, Alex King taking on the role of Head of Performance.

"I’m excited by the challenge to upskill from strength and conditioning to head the Performance Program and to work with the QBE Harbour coaches, Ben and Dan. They are great students of the game and bring a real energy and knowledge to Harbour.

It’s a great opportunity for myself and for Ben and Dan. We’re all keen to take the group of players forward this season and improve high performance outcomes for our QBE Harbour women’s side and newly formed Academy," said King.

In the newly formed role, King’s core responsibilities will see him have strategic and management oversight across all High Performance Teams and Programs.

He will also have responsibilities in the implementation of the newly formed Blues/ MOU, which aims to create a world class High Performance Development Program in the region.

"It’s an exciting time for Harbour Rugby with both Ben and Dan coming on board and Alex as well," said Harbour Chief Executive, David Gibson.

"There’s a real vibrancy around the Union and also at the Blues too with our relationship becoming stronger and a great deal of learning being shared.

It’s important we build on the platform that has been developing in recent times through this new approach and look at how we can improve our performance environments for those aspiring to reach the elite side of the game from our community," explained Gibson.