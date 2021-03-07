Rain no barrier for exciting Entriviere

Sunday, 7 March, 2021 - 17:06

A heavy downpour during the running of Sunday’s Gr.3 Haunui Farm King’s Plate (1200m) proved no hindrance to exciting mare Entriviere as she produced a flashing burst of speed to capture her second successive Group Three victory.

The Tavistock four-year-old had taken out the Gr.3 Concorde Handicap (1200m) on Karaka Million night at her most recent start, after enjoying a perfect run in-transit on that occasion.

This time rider Danielle Johnson had to negotiate a wide barrier, a 1kg weight penalty for her last victory and a deteriorating track surface against a quality field of sprinters. Despite those factors against her, Entriviere turned in a career best performance to come from a midfield position and storm past stakes performers Bavella and Spring Heat in the final 150m to win by a comfortable two-lengths.

Johnson had difficulty finding the right words to describe the stunning performance from one of New Zealand’s most exciting gallopers. "I’m pretty gob-smacked really," she said.

"Obviously her previous wins have been so good, but today she has really put paid to them as we went past them and said goodbye.

"When you are coming up against proven horses it is never just a sit and steer job, but she had a few things against her and the way she won, I’m a little lost for words."

Richards was also left shaking his head about just how comfortable the victory had been.

"Just awesome," he said.

"It was a lovely ride and she was able to get on the back of Mascarpone in midfield which was probably the winning of the race.

"When she got to the outside, she has a wicked turn of foot and she really showed that today.

"She is bound for the top drawer, there is no doubt about that. "It might not be this season as we have spaced her races, but she has a good group of owners that have allowed us to give her time.

"We found her off the trials and we are really thrilled with the way she is going."

Richards was hesitant to label any future plans for the mare but hinted that an Australian sojourn could be on offer.

"Whether she ends up in Australia one day, I’m not sure, but the way she is going you might be able to make use of her handicap over there," he said.

"Everyone has asked what her best distance might be, but I don’t think we need to make her go any further at the moment so we might just keep her to 1200m and space her races well."

Bred by Central Districts training doyenne Kevin Gray and his wife Kathleen, Entriviere hails from an extended family that includes multiple group One winner Maldivian and has now won five of her 6 starts and over $131,000 in prizemoney. Sharing in the Te Akau Buckle Up Racing Partnership, which race Entriviere, are Richards grandparents Gary and Lorraine McDonnell.

- NZ Racing Desk