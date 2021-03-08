Alice Robinson claims second place World Cup finish in Slovakia overnight

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 02:56

Alice Robinson (Queenstown) has finished in second place at the FIS Giant Slalom World Cup overnight in Jasna, Slovakia.

It has been just over a year since Robinson has stood on the podium at an Alpine Ski Racing World Cup and the 19-year-old has worked incredibly hard to get back onto the podium. This is Robinson’s fourth ever World Cup podium.

"In the second run I just fully attacked and was so confident in what my plan was, and it felt easy. I came down with a big lead and I managed to stick until Petra came down into first, then Mikaela came down after leading the first run into third so I ended up in second position which is a season best result so I am really happy."

Great weather and a rhythmical, flowing course with just two delays suited Robinson today. Starting in bib 10, she came out of the start gate and charged through the first portion of the course in run one. At the first split she was +0.42 behind current leader Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) and finished run one +0.98 seconds behind Shiffrin in 7th position.

With the top 30 athletes start order flipped, Robinson was the 24th athlete to start in run two. With an advantage of 0.70 seconds over the current leader she ripped through the first five turns, increasing her advantage at every split. She skied into the top spot, taking the lead by an impressive 1.18 seconds with six athletes still to take their second run.

Although Robinson had the fastest run two time, Petra Vlhova (SVK), who had two fantastic runs, had the fastest combined time today and took the win on her home mountain. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) rounded out the podium in third.

Robinson will be racing one last time this season, at the Giant Slalom World Cup Finals, to be held in Switzerland on the 21st of March.