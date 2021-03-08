Supporter band to be shared with world’s Olympic and Paralympic committees

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 12:11

The New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic Team’s major sponsor ANZ Bank is to share the technology for a world-first wearable device that will enable fans to show their physical support to Olympic and Paralympic athletes in Tokyo, even if they can’t attend in person.

The ANZ Support Band is a Bluetooth wristband that will enable fans at home to send a "pulse of support" to athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games from 23 July by tapping their device or directly through the New Zealand Team app.

Athletes will be given a band which can vibrate when a pulse of support is received. It will also show them how many pulses of support have been sent.

With Covid-19 limiting global travel options it’s possible that there will be fewer New Zealand spectators present at the Games, and many athletes’ friends, family and fans may not be able to be right there in the stadiums.

"Whenever our athletes perform they draw a lot of inspiration from the support of their fans. Because fans might not be present in Tokyo, we looked at a new way for New Zealanders to show their support," says Antonia Watson, CEO of ANZ New Zealand

"With the ANZ Support Band fans can show their teams they are still with them and thinking of them even though they can’t be physically there."

The ANZ Support Band - which has been developed in consultation with several current Olympians and Paralympian’s - will be launched closer to the start of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. ANZ will make the technology available to other nation’s teams.

"We’re all part of the global Olympic family and not having our friends and families with us will impact us all - whether we’re representing New Zealand or any one of the world’s 206 Olympic nations. That’s why ANZ decided to open up the technology for all to use. Right now we and the world’s athletes need this more than ever," says Kereyn Smith, CEO and Secretary General of the NZ Olympic Team.

"Wherever they are from, athletes have worked incredibly hard to get to Tokyo and to be expected to perform without the physical presence of loved ones and fans will be tough, so we’re grateful to be able to provide a way for them to still feel the support they deserve."

New Zealand Olympic Team sprint cyclist and Rio Olympic Games silver medallist Sam Webster, competing in his second Games, is anticipating just how different the atmosphere at this year’s Olympic Games will be.

"As an athlete, you thrive off the energy a crowd can bring. Without that support it’s tough, but I’m looking forward to sporting my band and seeing the daily support come in, knowing my fellow New Zealanders are behind me," he says. "I know that this kind of support is important to all Olympians, regardless of where they are from."

Echoing this sentiment, Paralympian Jesse Reynolds says the support band has added an element of excitement to the upcoming Paralympics.

"While I won’t be getting a physical high-five from fans, this technology will make me feel closer to home. I can’t wait to get in the pool and do New Zealand proud."

Fiona Allan, Chief Executive and Secretary General of Paralympics New Zealand, believes the sharing of the technology helps encompass the values of the Paralympics.

"The Paralympics are all about athletes and teams coming together to showcase courage, determination, inspiration and equality and in doing so, drive social inclusion. The sharing of this technology so athletes across the world can now feel the support of their fans back home epitomises the Paralympic spirit and the core values of inspiration and inclusion."

"The Paralympic family in New Zealand is one that is underpinned by over 50 years of proud history with 209 Paralympian’s. This technology will allow everyone to connect with today’s Paralympian’s as they aim for sporting success in Tokyo."