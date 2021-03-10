Multiple stakes-winning Maiden Mare offered unreserved on Gavelhouse Plus

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 09:20

The unreserved auction of recently retired, multiple stakes winner Miss Federer (NZ) (Swiss Ace) has launched on Gavelhouse Plus and will run through until 7PM (NZT) on Monday 15 March.

Bred by Greg Tomlinson’s Nearco Stud, she raced as an early two-year-old finishing third on her debut outing followed by back-to-back victories, claiming the Listed Welcome Stakes (1000m) in only her third start.

Her race career reaped victories in five of her 14 starts, four of these at stakes level including the Group Three 2YO Taranaki Classic (1200m). Her dominance saw her earn the Champion Southern Two-Year-Old title of her generation and the New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of the Year crown.

"Miss Federer was an outstanding racehorse, it’s hard to choose a highlight race," Andrew Carston commented.

"She was precocious enough to run early and be a stakes winner twice as a two-year-old in the North and South Island which is always good and then she was good enough to come back at three and win two more Listed races.

"Having selected her at Karaka and her doing what she did really stamped me as a trainer.

Miss Federer has claimed $163,035 in career earnings.

"Her most endearing attributes to me were her constitution, she was as tough as old boots and her will to win, she was exceptionally brave and never said no to a dog fight," he said.

Miss Federer was purchased by trainer Andrew Carston for $10,000 at NZB's Karaka 2018 Book 2 Sale from Bradbury Park's draft.

The multiple stakes winner is out of the My Halo mare Halobelle (NZ) who herself is a dual stakes winner. The cross with Swiss Ace has been a successful one, with the full-sister Starlight Angel (NZ) being stakes-placed.

Group One producer Swiss Ace has had an outstanding start to his broodmare sire career. From limited starters, Swiss Ace has sired the dams of nine winners including the Tony Pike trained, Stormy (NZ) (Telperion), a recent winner of the Group Two Wakefield Challenge Stakes (1100m) and runner up in the Group Two Eclipse Stakes (1200m).

Miss Federer’s 5 x 5 pedigree carries similar bloodlines as the legendary sire in More Than Ready, with these bloodlines successful when crossed with the Danehill line.