PUMA joins NSW Blues

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 14:29

The NSWRL is pleased to announce an exciting partnership between PUMA and the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues. In joining the PUMA family, the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues now sit alongside some of the biggest names in world sport who also partner with the global sporting company, including Manchester City, footballer Neymar Jr, Ferrari, cricketer Virat Kohli, golfer Rickie Fowler and NBA stars Demarcus Cousins and Lamelo Ball.

PUMA has been a trailblazer in athletic apparel and footwear since its foundation in 1948 and is making its first foray into the Rugby League market in 2021 after success in other sports including football, motorsports, basketball, golf, running and training.

NSWRL Chief Commercial Officer Jodie Cross said the four-year deal, which had been secured in a challenging economic market for all sporting organisations around the world, reflected the confidence PUMA has in the brand of the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues.

"There is no bigger rivalry in Australian sport than State of Origin and it is fitting that PUMA is now associated with the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues and Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Origin team to continue their association with some of the biggest sporting brands on the planet," said Cross.

"PUMA is a global leader in sports which empowers all athletes to excel both on and off the field. Their values include being brave, confident and determined which are the same qualities that all our players share every time they set foot on the Origin arena to do battle.

"This is one of the most significant apparel deals in the history of the NSWRL and I look forward to sharing news with all our fans about our new 2021 jersey when it is released in the near future."

PUMA Oceania General Manager, Pancho Gutstein, is thrilled to work with the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues.

"Partnering with the NSW Blues is an exciting opportunity for everyone here at PUMA," said Gustein.

"They are a much-loved team and organisation and evoke a large amount of passion every time a player pulls on the NSW jersey.

"We share the same love for sport and are proud we can provide their players and supporters with the best performance and fanwear in the game."

Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler today shared news of the partnerhship with NSW stars Clint Gutherson, Jack Wighton and Josh Addo-Carr, Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Origin star Tiana Penitani, and the official mascot of the Blues, Bruce the Blue Healer