Wickets tumble early in Plunket Shield, Hawke Cup Challenge

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 11:40

After yesterday's opening day washouts, the remaining two first-class Plunket Shield matches of Round Five have got underway on time today with the respective captains unsurprisingly sending their opponents in.

Northern Districts captain Joe Carter sent the Auckland Aces into bat in Whangarei, and Wellington Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell sent the Central Stags into bat in Napier.

Both matches saw wickets fall in the first few minutes of play.

Central Stags opening batsman George Worker was trapped LBW by Iain McPeake off the first ball of the innings at McLean Park, while at Cobham Oval Scott Kuggeleijn struck with just his second delivery to have Sean Solia caught.

Neil Wagner then had remaining Aces opening batsman Will O'Donnell caught in the fifth over, the Aucklanders on the back foot early at 10/2 before Kuggeleijn struck twice more in his opening spell - removing both Glenn Phillips and Aces skipper Robbie O'Donnell to have the visitors in trouble at 45/4 in just the 12th over.

In Napier, Will Young meanwhile became the second Central batsman to be trapped early by McPeake at 15/2 before fellow BLACKCAP Ross Taylor was caught at slip off Jamie Gibson at 24/3 in the 11th over.

In sunny Christchurch, the Otago Volts have this morning finally broken Canterbury's monumental stand for the sixth wicket which reached 305 before Leo Carter (169 off 163 balls) was caught off Michael Rippon.

His stand with Cam Fletcher set a new sixth-wicket record in matches between the two sides, bettering the unbeaten 293- partnership set by current Canterbury coach Peter Fulton and (now Otago Volt) Neil Broom in 2004/05.

Keeper-batsman Fletcher reached 150 for the first time in his first-class career, taking Canterbury past the 500 mark before finally departing on 157 (172 balls, 23 boundaries, 2 sixes).

All three Plunket Shield matches are livescored and livestreamed.

Please note livestream links (there will be new links each day), as follows:

ROUND FIVE 10.30 a.m. Thursday 11 - Sunday 14 March 2021

CANTERBURY (1) v OTAGO VOLTS (5)

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Livescoring

Livestream

NORTHERN DISTRICTS (2) v AUCKLAND ACES (3)

Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Livescres Livestream

CENTRAL STAGS (4) v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS (6)

McLean Park, Napier

Livescores

Livestream

HAWKE'S BAY S