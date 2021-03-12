SkyCity celebrates the 36th America's Cup

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 12:03

Yachting fever has taken over SkyCity Auckland, as proud partners of Emirates Team New Zealand in their defence of the 36th America’s Cup.

To celebrate the world’s fastest sailors taking flight on the WaitematÄ Harbour this weekend, a jib sail used by Emirates Team NZ to win the 2017 America’s Cup in Bermuda will be displayed in the atrium, while flags from all of the participating teams have been suspended down Federal Street and across the SkyCity plaza.

New Zealand Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett says he’s excited that SkyCity is part of such an important event showcasing TÄmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa New Zealand on the world stage.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have partnered with Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th Americas Cup and support the team in defending the prestigious auld mug."

"The America’s Cup is an amazing spectacle and from what we have seen already, I am confident we are in for a tremendous series of racing," says Mallett.

SkyCity Auckland is the perfect place to support the team and catch all the race day action, live and free.

Watch the teams battle it out at Flare Bar while enjoying sailing themed cocktails, Andy’s for the best burgers in town or the Gusto Lobby Bar at The Grand by SkyCity. Alternatively enjoy the spectacular views from The Sugar Club, looking out across the pristine WaitematÄ Harbour while you set sail on a journey through the Autumn tasting menu or drinks at the bar for a sun-soaked celebration.

For more information on SkyCity’s America’s Cup plans go to www.skycityauckland.co.nz.