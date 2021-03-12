Central Hinds name strong squad in push for final - CDCA

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 13:01

The Central Hinds have named a strong squad of thirteen for a crunch weekend of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield cricket at Pukekura Park this Saturday and Sunday.

Just one point separates the Hinds, Canterbury Magicians and Auckland Hearts at the top of the national one-day table with the top two sides at the end of Sunday to progress to the 2021 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Grand Final (March 21) - and the top qualifier to host it.

The Hinds will be hosting fourth-placed Northern Spirit in New Plymouth while the Hearts and Magicians square off against each other in Auckland - a scenario that could play into the Hinds' hands as they attempt to lock in qualification for the second time in three seasons.

WHITE FERNS pace bowler Rosemary Mair is back for the team while international teammate Hannah Rowe will be available for the final round on Sunday as she returns from the injury she picked up playing against England in the recent WHITE FERNS series.

Fellow Fern Natalie Dodd is unavailable this weekend with Nelson keeper-batsman Kate Gaging again deputising with the wicketkeeping gloves.

The games begin at 10 a.m. on both days and are free admission. All matches are livescored at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts.

CENTRAL HINDS SQUAD

ROUNDS 9 and 10 v Northern Districts

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Round 9 - 10am, Saturday 13 March

Round 10 - 10am, Sunday 14 March

Admission: free

Anlo van Deventer (c) - Wairarapa

Jess Watkin (v-c) - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging (w) - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay Monique Rees - Taranaki

Hannah Rowe (Sunday only) - Manawatu Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Unavailable: Natalie Dodd

Coach: Jamie Watkins

