Joelle King and Paul Coll return to PSA Tour action

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 14:33

International squash is back this week with the first of the PSA tournaments for the year and New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll in action.

Egypt will host the Black Ball Squash Open, PSA Platinum events in Cairo with a 48-men and 48-women draw as the opening PSA World Tour event of 2021 and the first since December’s edition of the Black Ball Open.

The women’s tournament runs March 12 until 18, with the men’s following from March 19-25.

Thirty-two-year-old King has a bye in the first round and will kick off her campaign on March 14 (NZ time) playing the winner of 42nd ranked Jasmine Hutton of England or Danielle Letourneau from Canada ranked 26th.

The Waikato player is seeded seventh, but ranked eighth and is in the same quarter of the draw as four seed Hania El Hammamy of Egypt.

Coll starts a week later on the 20th of March playing the winner of 55 Todd Harrity (United States) or 29 ranked Nicolas Mueller of Switzerland.

The last time world No.4 Coll played was just prior to Christmas in Egypt where he was beaten by his new rival Mostafa Asal in four games. At the same tournament King lost in a five game marathon to eventual winner Sarah-Jane Perry in the semifinals.

"Having a date to train for is very helpful in terms of scheduling and setting targets," said Coll. "I’m very grateful that PSA and everyone involved in Egypt have managed to put another on for us in these difficult times. I’m looking forward to starting up again."

All players and staff will be tested prior to travelling to the tournaments before taking a further test upon arrival. Once a negative result has been received, that player will then be allowed to enter the tournament bubble, with further testing every four days during the tournament.