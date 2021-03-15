Hawke's Bay lock away the Hawke Cup for 2021 winter

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 01:21

An aggressive century by young Hawke’s Bay and Central Stags opening batsman Bayley Wiggins sealed a successful defence of the Hawke Cup in Napier this weekend.

Wiggins finished unbeaten on 107- off just 115 balls after he guided his side home to an eight-wicket outright win over challenger Hamilton, hitting the winning runs with his third six.

Challenger Hamilton had begun the decisive Sunday six wickets down, but with a tender second-innings lead of 47 runs.

Hawke's Bay bowled them out for 280 (paceman Liam Dudding claiming eight wickets for the match) to set themselves a chase of 162 - with a draw alone enough to retain the historic cup.

Hawke's Bay will now lock up the silverware at Napier's Nelson Park for the winter, until the next Challenge match in January 2022.