Frontrunners Canterbury extend championship lead

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 02:06

Canterbury (in Christchurch) and the Central Stags (in Napier) have claimed outright victories in the fifth round of New Zealand's eight-round Plunket Shield first-class championship, while second-placed Northern Districts missed out on an opportunity to close the gap on runaway leaders Canterbury in a rain-affected draw against Auckland in Northland - albeit a statistically remarkable one that featured two seven-wicket bags and a hat-trick.

The 18 points picked up by Canterbury from a consummate 188-run victory over the Otago Volts pushes the dominant Domestic side of the season out to a 32-point lead over ND - with a maximum of 60 points left on the table for each team from the last three rounds of the 2020/21 first-class season.

In Napier, Central Stags Assistant Coach Dion Ebrahim - a former Zimbabwe international who played 88 first-class matches between 1999/2000 and 2009/10, as well as 29 Test matches - played an unexpected on-field role for the team in a thrilling, last-hour win over the Wellington Firebirds.

Ebrahim, 40, joined the action as one of two substitute fielders for the Central side after both Seth Rance and Ross Taylor had left the field with niggles.

Needing to chase down a target of 317, the Wellington Firebirds had begun the last session of the final day at 175 for five - a viable proposition for a win, or a draw.

However, it was big paceman Blair Tickner's last spell with the new ball that turned the game - starting with Ebrahim's first touch of the ball as the assistant coach took a spectacular catch in the deep off Tickner to dismiss Logan van Beek on 39.

It was a key breakthrough that separated two dangerous allrounders whose seventh-wicket stand had grown to 56, the largest stand yet in the chase.

Tickner (4-73) took a second wicket in the same over, then struck again at the start of his next to have the Firebirds suddenly nine down - before a calamitous run out cost the visitors their final wicket, handing the Stags a much-needed win.