BBNZ victors of New Plymouth leg of Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 12:11

BBNZ were crowned victors of the New Plymouth leg of the Rebel Sport 3X3 Tour after outdoing 'Waitara's Finest' in the stop's last game.

The team comprised of Tour organisers saved their best basketball for the business end of the event, winning their knockout clashes 19-14 (semi-final with 'Opz') and 18-11 (final).

As sweet as their win was, they are ineligible to represent New Plymouth down the line, so 'Waitara’s Finest' take the title and will advance to the final on 1 May.

Captain of 'Waitara's Finest' Aaron Bailey-Nowell says it was great to have the Tour return to Taranaki and it gives entrants a chance to express themselves in the shortened game.

"It was great to have the Quest Tour back up and running in our region, it hasn't been here for a while and it gives guys in the area an opportunity to work on their game and get a taste of the 3X3 game at another level.

"The games are a fast-paced exciting style of basketball and there's a level of physicality that I enjoy, so I've made sure to get the boys that I'm coaching in the mix and would encourage anyone else looking to work on their game to get along to these events in the future.

Two Youthtown sponsored grades accompanied the open men’s - Senior and Junior Mixed. 'Nigel's' defeated 'Halfcourt Hotties' 16-13 to take home the senior silverware, while ‘Munanyo’ edged out 'Hustle' 16-15 in the showdown of the youngsters.

Carlin Davidson (TechTime Nomads) wowed the crowd en route to the dunk contest title, Latrell Teka showed off his marksmanship after taking out the shootout and Peyton Nelson (High Hoops) was the last one standing in the game of knockout.

The Auckland south leg of the Tour has been rescheduled for Saturday 28 March ahead of the Final in the City of Sails on Saturday 1 May. The stop will be the last chance for a team to qualify for the big dance. For those interested in entering a team, create a player profile, reply to the confirmation email and you’re then eligible to register a team.

Results of New Plymouth leg of the Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour (week seven):

Open Men’s Winners - BBNZ

Baxter Fenwick

Mitchell Langton

Richard Russell

Open Men’s Runner-up - Waitara's Finest

Aaron Bailey-Nowell

Connor Cummins

Eli Morresey

Kaya Kupe

Youthtown Senior Mixed - Nigels

Flyn Murray-Taingahue

Kaya Acero

Kody Carter

Tayte Wilkins

Youthtown Junior Mixed - Munanyo

Anaru Snowden-Green

Darcy Crawford

Keanu Williamson

3X3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2021

Auckland South, MONC Netball courts, Saturday 28th March

Final (Auckland), Eventfinda Stadium, Saturday 1 May

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men's Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.