CWC22 calls on locals of Aotearoa to become tournament-time volunteers

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 09:25

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 calls on locals of Aotearoa to become tournament-time volunteers Aotearoa locals are being encouraged to get amongst the world cup action by joining the ‘CWC22 Crew’ as a tournament-time volunteer. Six host cities across New Zealand are preparing to roll out the welcome mat to the world with a global audience of millions expected to tune into the tournament.

Up to 750 volunteers will join the ‘CWC22 Crew’ as we stage cricket’s pinnacle event with 31 matches being played across 31 action-packed days. The best cricketers in the world will go head-to-head in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin and we’re calling on all those interested in volunteering at matches during tournament time to apply online now at: https://www.icc-cricket.com/womens-world-cup/volunteers

To celebrate the launch of the CWC22 volunteer programme on Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui beach, Suzie Bates was on hand to welcome the first eager volunteers to apply.

"As players, we know the role of tournament time volunteers is extremely important. "The whole fan experience of a global event such as this one relies just as much on the manaakitanga and kind hearts of volunteers as it does on the performances seen out on the pitch. "Meeting some of the fantastic Kiwi that have already put their hand up to help deliver the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2022 is very humbling. "Seeing just how excited they are about the tournament really hits home that next year’s world cup on home soil will be a special occasion for everyone here in Aoteraoa," Bates said. The CWC22 Crew will be needed in a range of roles, each requiring different skills and experience.

Volunteers must be 17 years or older by 4 March 2022 and must live in one of the six host cities. Successful candidates applying for volunteer positions will be interviewed in July 2021.

Find out more about how you can join the CWC22 Crew now - https://www.icc-cricket.com/womens-world-cup/volunteers

For tournament information, fixtures and all the latest ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 news, go to https://www.icc-cricket.com/cwc22.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 at a glance

Hosted in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, 2022

Eight nations

31 matches

Six host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin