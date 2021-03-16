Logan Rogerson takes up professional opportunity in Europe

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 19:43

All Whites and Auckland City FC attacker Logan Rogerson has taken up an opportunity at a professional club in Europe.

The 22-year-old Rogerson scored eight goals for the Navy Blues this season and helped guide New Zealand U-23 to qualification for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament in 2019.

The Hamilton-born former Wellington Phoenix and Carl Zeiss Jena player played 29 games for Auckland City FC and scored 11 goals during his tenure.

Club chairman Ivan Vuksich said the opportunity for Rogerson to go abroad couldn't be delayed any longer.

"We have always supported our players exploring professional opportunities when they arise regardless of the timing. We've got a great track record in promoting players on to bigger stages and Logan is no exception.

"Logan delayed his departure to cover the ISPS Handa Premiership grand final but when lockdown happened it was impossible to delay his departure by another week.

"We won't stand in between any player and a chance to go to a professional club and if we had pushed the issue and delayed any further then the opportunity may have been lost.

"At this stage, out of respect for Logan, we're not at liberty to share all the details of this opportunity because there are formalities and processes for him to go through, but we have to admit it would've been unusual for us not to say something ahead of Sunday's game.

"This does not mean we are treating the ISPS Handa Premiership grand final as less important, rather we see it as an opportunity for other players to step up and embrace the challenge.

"It also demonstrates perfectly that Auckland City FC is a great option for players who want a platform to showcase their talents with an eye on a bigger stage.

"Logan has spent two seasons with the club and given our supporters great joy and we wish him all the best in his new adventure," Vuksich said.

Coach Jose Figueira echoed the sentiments of Vuksich.

"I've known Logan since he was 15 years of age and he's absolutely earned the right to test himself at a higher level. His form in recent weeks has been outstanding with four goals in our last five games and he contributed an important assist in our win over Eastern Suburbs AFC.

"The staff, players and supporters at Auckland City FC wish Logan all the best and our focus is now on making sure we are ready for our most important game of the season," Figueira said.

The match takes place on Sunday 21 March and kicks off at 3pm NZDT.

The ISPS Handa Premiership grand final is live on Sky Sport 7.