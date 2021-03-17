Chiefs Country Centurion Cup returns for 2021

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 09:30

The Chiefs Rugby Club welcome the return of the 2021 Chiefs Country Centurion Cup. The Centurion Cup will once again see Chiefs Country Provincial Unions Bay of Plenty, Counties Manukau, Taranaki and Waikato play a quadrangular 1-day tournament in Cambridge at Hautapu Rugby Club on Saturday 20 March.

At the conclusion of the Centurion Cup tournament, a Chiefs Development XV will be selected to play the Blues Development XV as curtain raiser to the Gallagher Chiefs vs. Blues fixture on Saturday 27 March at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The tournament will be bolstered with emerging talent from across the region that is expected to excite spectators with live, high level rugby. Teams have been training with plenty of enthusiasm as they look forward to competing for the annual Centurion Cup fixtures.

Chiefs Rugby Club General Manager Performance Wayne Maher said the series is a great player development initiative and that it will continue to foster the Chiefs critical relationship with its Provincial Unions.

"Player identification and the development of talent with our Provincial Union partners is critical to the long-term success of the Gallagher Chiefs. The Centurion Cup is an important initiative that provides a great platform for up-and-coming players to get exposure to representative rugby and playing for their province."

The Centurion Cup series was created in honour of the seven Gallagher Chiefs’ centurions: Liam Messam, Hika Elliot, Tanerau Latimer, Stephen Donald, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Cruden.

Fixtures: Saturday 20 March - Hautapu Rugby Club, Cambridge Counties Manukau vs. Bay of Plenty, 1.00pm Waikato vs. Taranaki, 1.50pm 3rd and 4th Play-off: Loser Game 1 vs. Game 2, 2.50pm Centurion Cup Final: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3.45pm

Saturday 27 March

Chiefs vs. Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 7.05pm kick-off Chiefs Development XV vs. Blues Development XV, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 4.25pm