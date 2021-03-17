Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 10:01

Wednesday 17 March 2021

Taylor to miss first ODI through injury | Chapman called in

Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman has been called into the BLACKCAPS squad for the first ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday in Dunedin.

Chapman has been brought in as batting cover for Ross Taylor, who has been ruled out of the opening game of the Alesha Mart ODI series with a small tear in his left hamstring.

Taylor sustained the injury while fielding on the final day of the Central Stag’s Plunket Shield victory over the Wellington Firebirds on Sunday at McLean Park in Napier.

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said the injury was precautionary and was hopeful Taylor would be available for game two on Tuesday at Hagley Oval.

"It’s a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series," he said.

"It’s a small tear and we’re hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch.

"It’s an exciting time for Mark who’s come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon."

Taylor will assemble with the side in Dunedin later today in order to have treatment and monitor the injury.

The three match ODI series against Bangladesh is the BLACKCAPS first qualifying series for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.