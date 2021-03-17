Live Drama out to continue picket fence form line - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 14:17

Live Drama will be out to extend her picket fence form line when she contests the Listed Hardy Trade Supply Company Lightning Handicap (1200m) at Trentham on Saturday.

The stakes performer has put together a solid record of late and has beaten some handy fields, including Saturday’s race rivals Enzo’s Lad and Johnny Jones.

While pleased with her efforts, trainer Lance Robinson said she will still have her work cut out for her on Saturday to add a first stakes victory to her resume.

"She has done a good job this season, we are very happy with her. I think she deserves a crack at a race like this," Robinson said.

"It is a step up again on Saturday, there are some nice horses in there. We will give her the opportunity and see how we go."

Robinson was pleased to have drawn barrier six for Saturday’s test where Live Drama will be ridden by Chris Johnson.

"We are very happy with the draw," he said. "She has gone up in the rating points quite quickly, which is a bit of a worry, but we are very happy with the horse and I am sure she will run well.

"This could be her last run this season and we will probably look at something like the Stewards (Gr.3, 1200m) with her in the spring."

Live Drama will be joined on the float trip north by stablemate Jack Knows Best who will contest the New Zealand Bloodstock Premier (1400m).

"He went really well at Riccarton the other day, he only just got beaten. It is quite a nice race for him to have a crack at," Robinson said.

Closer to home, the Riccarton conditioner will line-up a handful of runners at Ashburton on Thursday.

"Khimar War is in the open sprint, he will run very well," Robinson said. "He has had a bit of a freshen-up and we are very happy with him.

"We also have a maiden called Crimson Star who had a very good fourth in her last start and I am sure she has improved. We feel she is a good chance in the fillies and mares maiden."