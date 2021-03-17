Search broadened for nominations for TAB Board - Robertson

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 15:23

Racing Minister Grant Robertson is expanding the search for nominations for the TAB NZ Board.

"The process to date has yielded some good candidates, but the selection panel has recommended that I broaden the search and I agree.

"This is a significant decision for the future of racing in this country and I am determined to get it right. While this does mean there will be a delay, I have confidence in the interim Board, and that we will find the best people to guide the future of the TAB."

Nominations have been received so far from the three racing codes: New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing New Zealand and Greyhound Racing New Zealand.

"Following advice from the selection panel, further work is needed to ensure the appointment of a highly capable governing body that will guide TAB NZ as a significant, dynamic and financially sustainable commercial enterprise.

"I expect each member of the Board to have the expertise, including fiduciary and commercial experience, to enable a bright future for the racing and sports sectors. Candidates need not come from within the industry, as has generally happened in the past, and I’m asking the racing codes to nominate candidates with the skills and experience to ensure best governance practises.

"This is particularly important given the $72.5 million Racing Industry Support package put forward by the former Minister for Racing, which is a considerable investment by the Government."

A wider search will be initiated by the selection panel, and support to the industry to make suitable nominations will be provided by the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.