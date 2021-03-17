Team NZ takes the cup - NZTU

|
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union congratulates taxpayers and Emirates Team New Zealand for the successful defence of the America's Cup.
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, "This victory is a testament to sweat and tears both on and off the boat, with New Zealand taxpayers and Auckland ratepayers together forking out more than $250 million for the team, the event, and associated infrastructure. Peter Burling and co haven't just won the cup, they've avoided a taxpayer revolt. Great stuff."
