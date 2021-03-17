Mayor Goff hails Team New Zealand victory

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 17:14

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has congratulated Team New Zealand on their victory and successful defence of the America’s Cup.

"A victory for Team New Zealand in front of a home crowd on Auckland’s WaitematÄ Harbour is the perfect way to cap off three months of world-class racing in our city," Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said.

"Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup campaign has been thrilling to watch, with the Kiwis overcoming a strong challenge from Luna Rossa to once again bring home the Cup.

"On behalf of Aucklanders I congratulate Grant Dalton, Peter Burling and the whole crew on their success in retaining the Cup.

"We are proud of the team for their innovation, talent, determination and skill. They showcased Kiwi ingenuity to the world, took on the best, and came out on top once again.

"We can also be proud of Auckland for hosting a major international event in incredibly challenging times. While the COVID-19 pandemic meant we couldn’t welcome international visitors to our city for the Cup as we had been looking forward to doing, Aucklanders and visitors from around New Zealand brought the Cup Village to life throughout the racing.

"Millions more people from around the world tuned in to watch the races online, providing Auckland the opportunity to showcase on a global stage our city, its beautiful natural environment, the skills and technology of our team and the well-governed and stable country which has kept its people safe from Covid-19," Phil Goff said.

"With the vaccine roll-out now underway, we can look forward to benefitting from the coverage generated by this event, which has enhanced our profile, reputation and attractiveness as a world-class destination."